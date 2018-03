A project to tackle poverty, social exclusion and long-term unemployment in Co. Wexford has been signed by the County Council, Wexford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Wexford Local Development.

The Social Inclusion and Communtiy Activiation Programme or SICAP will see almost €10 million pumped into the community over the 5 year plan.

Ger Mackey, Chief officer of Wexford’s LCDC details their involvement in the project to news journalist Debbie Ridgard:

