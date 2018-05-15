Revenue officers seized €17,250 when they stopped and searched a van that arrived at Dublin Port on Sunday morning.

The money was found concealed in the van’s glove box and is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

The 25-year-old male driver was questioned.

The van, which had travelled from Holyhead, was searched with the assistance of Revenue Detector Dog Blue.

At Dublin District Court yesterday, Revenue officers from Dublin Port were granted a three month Cash Detention Order by Judge Byran Smyth.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

