A €2.9 million EU funded initiative was launched in Wexford yesterday to provide support to 120 small businesses in the food and drink, life sciences and renewable energy sectors.

The BUCANIER aims to drive job creation and provide high quality support for SME’s in the South East region.

Brian Ogilvie, head of research and commercialisation support at the Insitute of Technology Carlow explains the iniative to Beat news journalist Debbie Ridgard.

