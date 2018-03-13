A Wexford mammy has collected €200,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard win today saying her stroke of good luck is an answer to her prayers.

She said the win will prove “life-changing” for her family, and couldn’t have come at a better time with communions and confirmations coming up.

The Wexford winner- who wishes to keep her win private – won the €200,000 top prize on the €10 All Cash Spectacular scratchcard which she bought at the Tesco Superstore in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

She said: “Quite literally our prayers have been answered. Even though it is not a massive lottery win it will still change our lives.

“First thing is it will eliminate immediate worries we had about the cost of upcoming communions and confirmations.

“We will meet with a financial advisor this week to make sure the win will have long-lasting consequences for us.”

She explained how the win came as a “massive but wonderful shock”.

She said: “I bought the ticket when I was doing my weekly shop in Tesco and I scratched it in the car. I just sat stunned for what seemed like an eternity – I just couldn’t move.

“I called all of my family but I think they thought I was going mad, they still don’t believe me.

“We’ll enjoy the excitement of the win this week and will make plans for a big family celebration around the upcoming communions and confirmations.”

The National Lottery have also confirmed that there are still three top prizes of €200,000 available on the €10 All Cash Spectacular scratchcard.

Staff at the Tesco New Ross Superstore celebrate after they sell a €200,000 National Lottery scratch card prize. Picture: Patrick Browne for Mac Innes Photography

