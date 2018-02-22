Gardai in Wexford are looking for the public’s help after a robbery at a Wexford Amusement Centre.

The raid is believed to have been well planned.

Thieves disabled the centre’s alarm system at a nearby Eir phone site before breaking into the business.

It’s thought €70,000, mainly in coins, was stolen with close to €300,000 worth of damage done to the Courtown based amusement centre.

The gang are believed to have cracked open and emptied a number of slot machines.

CCTV footage has revealed that the thieves escaped in a vehicle.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the robbery.

Unfortunately for locals, after cutting the alarm system, the thieves also left residents in the area without internet access for a number of days.

The business has since reopened.

