Ebola Outbreak in DRC

20 May 2018

Officials are trying to contain an Ebola outbreak which has spread to a major urban population in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organisation says vaccinations will begin today in a key test for an experimental vaccine – as the death toll continues to climb.

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says it’s a very worrying situation.

It’s the ninth Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1976 when scientists first identified the deadly virus.

