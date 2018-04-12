Eir announces the loss of 750 jobs

12 April 2018

Eir has announced the loss of 750 jobs after a majority stake takeover by two French firms connected to a telecoms billionaire.

The Irish Times reported the plans, saying that the acquisition by Xavier Niel’s companies is part of cost-cutting initiatives by Eir.

In a statement to the Times, the company says staff will soon be contacted about the redundancies.

It was first announced in December that Mr Niel’s firms, NJJ and Iliad, would be buying 65% of Eir in a deal worth €650m.

Fears had been mounting in recent weeks that large job losses may be looming.

Eir currently employs more than 3,000 staff.

– Digital Desk

