Elderly man dies in car crash despite efforts of passers-by to save him

06 February 2018

A man has died in a car accident in Co. Galway.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 8am this morning on Barrack Street in Loughrea when a car collided with a steel barrier.

The man, aged 77, driving the car was helped from the vehicle by passers-by and they performed CPR on him.

He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

