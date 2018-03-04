A woman has died in a house fire in north Longford.

Initial reports from Abbeylara suggest the woman is in her 80s and from the area.

Local Councillor PJ Reilly said the local community has been stunned by the tragic news:

He said: “We learned last night that an elderly lady in our community had an incident in a house fire.

“This lady was from a farming background and she lived with her brother who deceased last year, so she lived alone and it’s just unfortunate that such an incident had to happen.”

