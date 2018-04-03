An elephant has died and four others are recovering from injuries after a circus truck tipped over on a major road in Spain.

The incident provoked an outcry among animal rights activists.

The truck overturned on Monday on the road linking Albacete with Murcia after overtaking another long vehicle, said Albacete’s Civil Guard spokesman Jose Amado.

He said the movement of the five female elephants could have destabilised the truck.

The driver was not injured, the spokesman said, but one of the elephants died at the scene.

The four surviving elephants – three of them with minor cuts and one with injured legs – are being treated by vets at a public facility before being moved to a clinic in the coming days.

Animal rights groups said the accident is the latest example of how circuses are a danger for wild animals.

