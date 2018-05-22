The mother of Elisha Gault will feature in an upcoming documentary on Darkness Into Light.

In an emotional interview, Grainne Gault, whose 14-year-old daughter Elisha took her own life in March, explains how Darkness Into Light helped her and her family during the grieving process and gave them some hope for the future.

“I’m walking because I’m no longer going to stay in the darkness,” she said.

Cameras from TV3 filmed at Darkness Into Light events across the country, including Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, Bray, Co Wicklow and Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary.

The Darkness Into Light walks took place on May 12.

Cameras captured people as they began walking at 4.15am in darkness and into light that morning, all in aid of raising awareness around suicide and mental health.

This TV3 Special follows a number of stories, including that of Johnny Fox and his wife Gertie, who helped to set up the very first Darkness Into Light walk.

Johnny Fox and his wife Gertie

Eleven years ago Johnny and Gertie lost their 24-year-old son to suicide.

“The importance of this event is to raise awareness of suicide and also badly needed funs while also giving support to grieving people and to show them that there is light at the end of darkness,” Johnny said.

Darkness Into Light started with approximately 400 people in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009. This year, there was have roughly 180 Darkness Into Light venues across Ireland and worldwide.

Darkness Into Light airs on TV3 Wednesday, May 23 at 9pm.

