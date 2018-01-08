Emergency Department Taskforce to meet to discuss record hospital overcrowding

08 January 2018

Measures to tackle hospital overcrowding will top the agenda at a high level meeting today.

The Emergency Department Taskforce will consider both short term and long term responses to the problem.

It comes after it was revealed more than 2,400 patients were waiting on trolleys across the country last week.

A meeting between the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) and HSE on Friday agreed the taskforce should meet today to address the issue.

The INMO says more than 2400 people were affected over the course of the week which prompted a meeting between the Union and HSE management on Friday to address the issue.

A number of measures were decided upon – including – meetings between Hospital managers and INMO representatives locally.

