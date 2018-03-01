Emergency services are appealing to people to heed the warnings to stay indoors.

Darren O’Connor from Dublin Fire Brigade says thrill-seekers could put people’s lives at risk.

“We don’t want to put our crews in danger unnecessarily. We are there to respond to emergencies if required but we would definitely appeal to people to exercise caution.”

The public is being praised for heeding the safety warnings so far.

Seán Hogan is the Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group which is formulating the country’s response to the snow storm.

“That was the experience with Storm Ophelia too, people listened, took the message on board and we think this is the safest thing to do – it is the only thing to do, in fact,” said Mr Hogan.

“People in Ireland are sound and sensible and doing the right thing.”

RTC on M7 Southbound Naas. Driver lost control in snow. People are advised to remain indoors due to blizzard like conditions with zero visability expected later. #winterready #StormEmma https://t.co/EUR2qd3yfz pic.twitter.com/kgJ29Trysu — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 1, 2018

The National Emergency Coordination Group are expected to meet shortly and provide an updated advisory.

🚨❄️COUNTRYWIDE STATUS RED SNOW AND ICE WARNING ❄️🚨 Update on worst affected counties: Monaghan, Cavan, Longford, Westmeath, Dublin, Laois, Offaly, Tipperay, Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE However, poor conditions are widespread, slow down. pic.twitter.com/YuZg6muM7z — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 1, 2018

