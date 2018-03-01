Emergency services are appealing to people to heed the warnings to stay indoors.

Darren O’Connor from Dublin Fire Brigade says thrill-seekers could put people’s lives at risk.

“We don’t want to put our crews in danger unnecessarily. We are there to respond to emergencies if required but we would definitely appeal to people to exercise caution.”

The public is being praised for heeding the safety warnings so far.

Seán Hogan is the Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group which is formulating the country’s response to the snow storm.

“That was the experience with Storm Ophelia too, people listened, took the message on board and we think this is the safest thing to do – it is the only thing to do, in fact,” said Mr Hogan.

“People in Ireland are sound and sensible and doing the right thing.”

The National Emergency Coordination Group are expected to meet shortly and provide an updated advisory.

