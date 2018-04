Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Gardaí in from Thomastown are at the scene.

Gardai have confirmed that the incident happened on the main road R702, between Gowran and Goresbridge.

The details as to the extent of the incident are as yet unknown.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the stretch of road and use alternate routes.

Fire personnel and at ambulance teams are also attending the scene.

Share it:













Don't Miss