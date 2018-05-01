Emergency Services attend crash on M9 southbound after J10 Knocktopher

01 May 2018

UPDATE 7:15 PM: One lane has reopened and traffic is moving well with very minor delays.

Gardaí are anticipating the road will be fully reopened by 8 PM.

EARLIER: Gardaí are dealing with a crash on the M9 southbound after J10 Knocktopher.

The three-vehicle collision happened at 4:45 PM.

Two people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene.

#KILKENNY M9 closed in both directions following collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 1, 2018

The aim is to have one lane reopened by 6:30 PM and the target is to have it fully reopened by 7:30 PM – depending on circumstances.

Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell has asked for ‘people to be patient, we appreciate it’s rush hour traffic and we are doing our level best to get the road as soon as possible. Ideally, avoid the area, but we understand it’s not possible for everyone.’

