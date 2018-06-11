Brexit negotiations are now in such a critical state an extra EU council meeting should be called ahead of the crunch October deadline, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has suggested.

Mr Kenny has said he is “appalled” by the lack of credibility or clarity from the British Government around their exit of the European Union.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD & Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD during an hounoring of Iar-Thaoiseach, Enda Kenny TD, by European Movement Ireland with its European of the Year award.

Speaking as he received the European Person of the Year award in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel this afternoon, Mr Kenny said the EU is negotiating from a unified position, but Theresa May’s Government have made little progress.

“I am appalled by what is happening in politics in Britain. The Government is driven by internal dissent, lacks credibility and clarity on the most serious issue in decades.

“Six months on from an agreement being reached in December of last year very little progress has been made, the EU continues to negotiate from a unified position.”

Mr Kenny who said he was not speaking on behalf of the Irish Government despite still being a backbench Fine Gael TD added: “British business is afraid to speak out because of the spectre of a Labour Government.

“If this matter is not dealt with an negotiations have not been concluded and signed off before the EU Council in October then you might have a very different outcome.”

He said October’s EU Council is intended to be a sign-off meeting and not a negotiation.

“If the negotiations have not been concluded before that meeting then the European Council of 27 will meet to discuss among themselves without Britain who will not be in a position to make a decision.

“This is really critical. In fact this is so serious I believe that the President of the Council should consider either having a meeting before that meeting in October or afterwards, specifically and solely to deal with signing off on what hopefully can be concluded negotiations,” the Mayo TD said.

Share it:













Don't Miss