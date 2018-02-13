English language schools say they have been working hard to ensure that Ireland remains the number one choice for students.

It is after a report yesterday from Marketing English in Ireland shows that we rank first per head of population and fifth in terms of actual numbers studying.

Nearly 120,000 students from 101 countries studied in 66 language schools here in 2016.

David O’Grady from Marketing English in Ireland says they have been building a base for a long time in a competitive market.

He said: “You have to run faster to stay in the same place when you’re up against tough competitors.

“We succeed by hard work and working the markets, it is not by accident.

“When the students come we deliver good programmes and skilled teachers.”

