Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has accused Fianna Fáil of using the housing and homeless crisis to undermine the confidence and supply agreement.

Reacting to comments made by Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien, who accused Mr Murphy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of being too elitist to understand the crisis, Mr Murphy said he could not think of a “more useless contribution” to the debate.

“If they were serious about the housing crisis, why would the first move of their new housing spokesman be a personal attack on me?” he asked.

“What’s happening here is very obvious, Fianna Fáil are trying to undermine the confidence and supply agreement.”

However, he said the country needs stability and he needs to be given the time and the resources to continue to drive the solutions to the housing crisis which he said were already showing results.

Mr Murphy said: “You asked me a question about Darragh O’Brien’s comments over the weekend, I could not think of a more useless contribution to the national debate on housing and homelessness.

“This is a very serious issue. I have a responsibility to fix this crisis, to fix this shortage, the Government have the responsibility to fix this and we are fixing this.

“Fianna Fáil’s only responsibility and their only experience in housing is to break things, to break our housing sector, to break our construction industry and to break our economy,” the minister said.

In the Dáil, Sinn Féin have said they will not put down a planned motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister.

Mary Lou McDonald says they did not want a potential confidence vote to derail the planned abortion referendum.

The Sinn Féin leader says they will re-visit the issue after the vote.

Ms McDonald said: “I can tell you that the issue of a confidence motion will remain in our consideration, but we are not going to move it literally in the mouth of such a critical referendum.”

