Seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five beaches labelled as ‘poor’ by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin – Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

The other two are Ballyloughane in Galway city and Clifden in County Galway.

Peter Webster, EPA Senior Scientific Officer said: “Ireland has many beautiful beaches and some inland bathing waters with excellent water quality. The report covers the 142 EU identified bathing waters.

“It also provides details of over 80 other waters where bathing occurs and which are monitored by local authorities.

“While these 80 waters are not covered by the regulations they are monitored by the local authorities because bathing or recreational activities are known to take place there and it is important to let the public know about their water quality. We would like to see many of them in the national monitoring programme in the future.”

Mr Webster said anyone heading to the beach can check beaches.ie for information on current water quality.

The summary report Bathing Waters in Ireland 2017 and map of the quality of Ireland’s Bathing water sites are available on the EPA website.

The 2017 report found: A total of 93% of identified bathing waters (132 of 142) complied with EU minimum standards and were classified as achieving at least ‘Sufficient’ status.

Nearly three quarters of these bathing waters (102 of 142, 71.8%) were classified as ‘Excellent’.

A further 18 (12.7%) were classified as ‘Good’.

12 bathing areas (7.1%) were classified as being of ‘Sufficient’ water quality but remain at risk of episodic pollution events.

7 bathing waters (4.9%) failed to meet the minimum required standard and were classified as being of ‘Poor’ quality. Sandymount Strand joined the list in 2017 after being classified as sufficient in 2015 and 2016. The EPA report shows that these waters are all vulnerable to pollution events. The relevant local authorities, in conjunction with Irish Water, have plans in place to tackle the main pollution risks at these beaches with a view to improving them to at least ‘Sufficient’ quality.

There are 3 new beaches designated for protection under the Bathing Water Regulations. Dooey and Magheroarty (Co. Donegal) with Seafield Quilty (Co. Clare) are to be formally classified in 2018.

