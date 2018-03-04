ESB crews working to restore power, Irish Rail expected to operate most services

04 March 2018

Repair teams are again working to restore power to thousands of customers around the country.

It comes as a Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan stays in place until midday, and a Status Yellow Snow-ice warning remains in place for Connacht and Donegal also.

Wexford remains the worst affected, accounting for up to 90% of the homes, farms and businesses still waiting for service to be restored.

The ESB’s Conor Healy says they are making progress and they also have a safety message as the thaw continues.

He said: “The improving weather conditions will mean people start to go out and some of those people may come across either fallen or low-hanging electricity wires.

“We would appeal to people not to approach those wires and to report them to ESB Networks at our emergency number 1850-372-999.”

A carpet of snow covering the railway station in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Pic: David Keane

Meanwhile, Irish Rail hopes to resume a full service on a vast majority of routes today.

The company says staff have worked flat out in extremely difficult conditions to clear lines and points from snow.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny says they are also grateful to customers for their patience while services were delayed.

Mr Kenny said: “We think that apart from Connolly to Rosslare which we hope to open in the afternoon and some regional branch lines, that we will have trains on all our routes.

“We would urge our customers to check our twitter @IrishRail or our website www.irishrail.ie for the latest information before travelling.”

