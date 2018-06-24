Essential heatwave advice has been issued for farmers as temperatures continue to soar.

The Department of Agriculture has put an orange fire warning in place.

The HSE is advising farm workers to apply sun-cream and stay hydrated, as well as keeping a close eye on their animals.

Meanwhile, safety messages are also being issued to anyone going near open water.

Make sure you’re swimming in a life-guard controlled area, keep a close eye on children and check any equipment if you’re going on the sea.

The RNLI’s Owen Medland says the summer conditions are wonderful, but we always need to be alert.

“Water temperatures do not change that much and we’d urge people to respect the water – that’s the RNLI’s campaign.

“We want people to enjoy our beaches, inland waterways, rivers, loughs and the Shannon waterway, but let’s do it safely.”

– Digital desk

