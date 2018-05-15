Last night Claire Byrne hosted a live referendum debate as part of her weekly live show.

Sitting on the panel for ‘Yes’ was co-director of Together For Yes, Orla O’Connor, Dr. Peter Boylan, and Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald.

And the ‘No’ side, there was Maria Steen from the Iona Institute, Obstetrician John Monaghan, and FF TD Mary Butler.

Everyone is talking about the audience during Claire Byrne’s referendum debate

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to complain about the conduct of the audience during the debate.

The majority of people felt that the heckling, sniggering and laughing was disruptive and disrespectful with such a sensitive topic in question.

More believed that the show’s producers should have taken control of the audience and not allowed them to cut across the speakers.

Claire Byrne was also praised for her moderating.

Watch the debate for yourself here:

Share it:
Don't Miss