Storm Emma Live Feed – updated info as it happens

Storm Emma Live Feed – updated info as it happens01 March 2018
13:00: Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel is doing its bit to help those who are putting their lives on the line during Storm Emma.
As a thank you to emergency staff, the hotel is offering free soup, sandwiches, coffee and tea to any uniformed emergency service staff who call in today.
12:14: Transdev is stopping all Luas trams. All southside DARTs have been suspended.
11:56: Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford facility will close until 5.00pm on Friday.
10:30: The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has cancelled all donation clinics across the country today.
This includes whole blood and platelets. Further details about clinics and operating times are available on giveblood.ie.
It advised young people that if they needed immediate help they should contact emergency services
10:11: City Square Shopping Centre Waterford is closed and will remain so until further notice.
09:53: Postal services in Wexford and Waterford have been suspended due to deteriorating weather conditions. Meanwhile, Post Offices in the South East will stay open until 1pm today and will remain closed until further notice.
09:58: As it stands the eye of the storm is tracking towards Ireland from northern Spain, while Ireland is being blasted by bitterly cold Siberian air.
March 1, 09:40: Tesco Ireland confirms that all stores will close at 2pm today due to the updated national red snow and ice weather warning for all counties. Stores will reopen at 1pm tomorrow, subject to weather conditions.
17:00: Bus Eireann – No services will operate in Leinster and Munster on Thursday and Friday (until noon) but services will be provided in Connacht and Ulster.
The situation will then will be reviewed following that.
15:56: WATERFORD: GSK in Dungarvan will close from this afternoon.
We would like to advise non-essential personnel in GSK Dungarvan that the site will be closed from this afternoon.
The GSK Cork, GSK Dublin and GSK Dungarvan sites will remain closed for non-essential personnel tomorrow, Thursday 1st March. GSK Sligo remains open.
15:01 pm – WEXFORD: Wexford Bus has given an update on its service: One service has been cancelled. We will not be operating the 16.30 service ex Wexford to Dublin City & Airport. All other services including the 17.30 and 19.30 services ex Wexford are scheduled to operate although we expect there may be some delays.
Intending passengers travelling to/from Wexford are encouraged to travel today and to make their journey as early as possible. We will endeavour to operate services throughout today Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday, as long as weather and road conditions allow us to operate safely.
UPDATE TO CUSTOMERS RE “BEAST FROM THE EAST” @ 14.45 on 28.02.18
One service has been cancelled. We will not be… https://t.co/lcGbUVQO45
14:55 pm – WATERFORD: Bausch and Lomb will close from Thursday 01 March 2018 14:00 to Friday 02 March 2018 14:00
14:42 pm – Lidl Ireland says due to the severe weather, all stores in Leinster and Munster will close from 3pm tomorrow until 1pm on 2 March.
Leinster counties: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.
Munster counties: Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford
14:29 pm – SOUTH EAST: All Local Link services for counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wicklow are CANCELLED for the next two days.
14:29 pm – SOUTH EAST: All Local Link services for counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wicklow are CANCELLED for the next two days.

All Local Link services for counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wicklow are CANCELLED for the next two days, Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd of March, including school services and the 817C Carrick-on-Suir to Callan & Grangemockler service. Updates on Saturday services to follow.
14:20 pm – SOUTH EAST: People across Munster and Leinster must stay behind closed doors from 4pm tomorrow – and if they venture outside after this time, they are putting their lives at risk.
Sean Hogan, the chief of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group (NECG), issued the extraordinary warning today as the country battens down for the arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow.
14:15 pm – TIPPERARY: Tipperary County Council wish to advise that there are treacherous road conditions around the County at present in particular:
R445 between Moneygall and Roscrea (Old N7) and
R500 Silvermines to Nenagh Road
Update on Road issues in Tipperary https://t.co/UMQs2L77LW
14:12 pm – TIPPERARY: Due to the red weather alert for Munster all the libraries in County Tipperary will close on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd March.
14:12 pm – TIPPERARY: Due to the red weather alert for Munster all the libraries in County Tipperary will close on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd March.
14:03 pm – CARLOW: Given ongoing disruption 2 transport & safety considerations, all campuses of IT Carlow will close at 3.30 pm today for the rest of week.
14:03 pm – CARLOW: Given ongoing disruption 2 transport & safety considerations, all campuses of IT Carlow will close at 3.30 pm today for the rest of week.
13:52 pm – CARLOW: All Carlow junior league soccer fixtures set for this weekend are postponed on health and safety grounds new fixtures for the 10th and 11th.
13:52 pm – CARLOW: All Carlow junior league soccer fixtures set for this weekend are postponed on health and safety grounds new fixtures for the 10th and 11th March will be updated.
13:50 pm – WATERFORD: Due to the weather conditions in Waterford and in the interest of patient and staff safety, Whitfield Clinic is cancelling all surgical procedures, consultant clinics and radiology appointments from now until Sunday night.
13:45 pm – WATERFORD/KILKENNY: The Defence Forces are on standby to supply support. They have responded to eight requests so far today in areas such as Waterford and Kilkenny.
Patient lifts, meals on wheels and transport of medical staff were the nature of the requests.
12:45 pm – SCHOOLS BREAKING: All schools in Munster and Leinster will close tomorrow for the rest of the week.
12:30 pm – FLIGHTS: The European Consumer Centre is advising the public that they have certain rights under EU law if their flights are delayed or cancelled as a result of bad weather in the coming days.
It says airlines are obliged to provide re-routing to passengers’ final destinations as soon as possible, or a refund.
12:30 pm – WATERFORD: The County Council have given the following update:
CURRENT SITUATION
There has been 2-3cm of snowfall in Waterford City & County overnight with many areas experiencing more than that. Waterford is now at “Status Orange – Snow & Ice” warning. Scattered heavy snow showers will continue today, tonight and tomorrow with further accumulations likely. Daytime temperatures will remain around freezing.
A “Status Red” weather alert has been issued for Waterford Valid from 16:01 Thursday 1-March-2018 until 12:00 Friday 2-March-2018
Most schools in Waterford are closed. Waterford City and County Council Customer Services will close their public counters tomorrow Thursday 1st March 2018 at 12.30pm and our phone lines 0761 102020 will be manned throughout.
GRITTING ROUTES
Our gritting routes and their priorities can be seen on the attached map. Our priority at present is keeping the P1 and P2 routes open, and were gritted at 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) and at 4am this morning.
Routes will be gritted again today (and ploughed where necessary) at regular intervals. Most if not all of these routes are currently open and drivable with care. Priority routes include the N25, N72, Tramore Road, the Outer Ring Road and routes to and from hospitals.
We currently have teams from across the Council currently out gritting footpaths in the city and town centres including Waterford city centre, Tramore and Dungarvan and this will continue throughout the day. Care is needed on footpaths.
If people have particular difficulties in exiting housing estates or on hilly roads that aren’t gritted they should call Customer Services desk, we’ll prioritise the calls and get out to them as resources allow.
GRIT / SALT LOCATIONS
See this document for locations of grit / salt / sand.
GETTING ALERTS
We use the MapAlerter service to alert subscribers to events of note, and specifically weather alerts.
Sign up to receive FREE SMS alerts at MapAlerter.com
All our alerts are syndicated on our social media channels and on our dedicated severe weather website – www.waterfordweatheralerts.com
CONTACTING US / EMERGENCY NUMBERS
Our phone lines are manned and remain open today. Social Media channels are manned and open. This will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, as resources and weather permits.
Waterford Council’s main number (and Out-Of-Hours number) is 0761 10 2020. For exceptional emergencies, or those not relating to Council activities, please call the National Emergency Services on 999 or 112.
COLD WEATHER INITIATIVE (ROUGH SLEEPERS)
Our ‘Cold Weather Initiative’ in Mary Street remains open for rough sleepers through to Saturday morning. This will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Service users will be made aware of same via the various service providers, as happened in previous weather events.
12:09 pm – WEXFORD: There has been a service update from Wexford Bus:
All services are currently operating although we expect there may be some delays.
Intending passengers travelling to/from Wexford are encouraged to travel today and to make their journey as early as possible.
We will endeavour to operate services throughout today Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday, as long as weather and road conditions allow us to operate safely.
As before, all updates will be posted on facebook and wexfordbus.com so intending passengers are advised to check again before travel. Please do not leave your journey too late and allow extra journey time.
UPDATE TO CUSTOMERS RE “BEAST FROM THE EAST” @ 11.25 on 28.02.18
All services are currently operating although… https://t.co/SGkRXx4Gil
12:03 pm – RYANAIR: All flights to/from Dublin Airport have been cancelled for the remainder of the day, 28th Feb 2018. All affected customers will be notified of their options by email / SMS text message.
12:03 pm – RYANAIR: All flights to/from Dublin Airport have been cancelled for the remainder of the day, 28th Feb 2018. All affected customers will be notified of their options by email / SMS text message.
11:53 am – WATERFORD: JJ KAVANAGH have given the following service update:
To all our valued costumers, due to the Status Red Weather Warning issued by Met Eireann the following services have been CANCELLED this morning until further notice👇🚍
1. Urlingford – Kilkenny
2. Hackettstown – Carlow
3. Carlow – Kilkenny
4. Naas – Clane
5. Newbridge – Kilcullen
6. Kilkenny/Carlow – Maynooth Uni
7. Portlaoise – Maynooth Uni
8. Athy – Maynooth Uni
9. UCD – Portarlington
10. 18:00 pm (today), 01:30 am and 05:00 am (1st March) from Clonmel to Dublin will be going direct from Kilkenny to Dublin on the motorway.
11. 06:15 am (1st March) from Dublin Airport to Clonmel will travel direct from Dublin to Kilkenny on the motorway.
All pick ups from Waterford to Dublin at Parnell St
Limerick Dublin service running at the moment
Clonmel to Dublin services running at the moment.
All route training for Route 139 has been suspended for today and will be reviewed for tomorrow
All drivers assessments scheduled for today have been cancelled until further notice
#Waterford City Service Updates 👇🚍
We will be picking up our Ferrybank stops on the main R711 road and the Slieverue pickups will be at the Slieverue roundabout.
❄️⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️❄️
To all our valued costumers, due to the Status Red Weather Warning issued… https://t.co/buDr1XTn3K
11:46 am – KILKENNY: A dedicated call centre has been established by Kilkenny County Council to deal with all emergency weather related calls. Telephone number 056 7794145
Members of the public are advised only to travel where necessary and to check if roads are passable in advance of their journey and to take necessary precautions.
A level orange weather warning has now been issued for County Kilkenny by Met Éireann with significant snowfalls expected between now and 12.00 noon tomorrow.
Regular updates will be provided throughout the day on all normal news channels, social media, and the Council website, www.kilkennycoco.ie facebook.com/kilkennycoco #BeastFromTheEast #BeWinterReady
11:33 am – Status Red Snow-ice Warning for Munster and Leinster Valid from Thursday 01 March 16:00 to Friday 02 March 12:00
Status Red Snow-ice Warning for Munster and Leinster
Valid from Thursday 01 March 16:00 to Friday 02 March 12:00
please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/WpahT6mfM1
11:30 am – The majority of schools in Waterford city and county are closed.
There are no postal deliveries in Waterford but the mail centre remains open.
Gardaí in Dungarvan say a car went off the road near Ring but no-one was injured.
The N25 between Dungarvan and Ring is impassable and the Youghal bypass is reportedly treacherous.
Non-urgent procedures have been cancelled at University Hospital Waterford but radiotherapy services are still operating.
The main street in Tramore in the county is very slippy and dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.
Bus Éireann have not cancelled routes yet. Suirway Bus services have cancelled their services with bus services between Waterford and Dunmore East, Passage East and Portlaw not operating due to poor road and weather conditions.
GardaÍ across the city and county are advising motorists not to travel unless necessary and if they do so to take extreme caution.
Weather Update from Suirway. Suirway’s local commuter bus services in the Waterford area will NOT operate today – Wednesday February 27th. Bus services between Dunmore East, Passage East and Portlaw will NOT operate due to local road conditions, black ice and heavy snowfall.
10:59 am – WEXFORD: In light of the deteriorating weather conditions, the school will close at lunchtime today and will remain closed on Thursday 1st March. An announcement with regards to Friday 2nd March will be made in due course. Many thanks for your understanding.
10:59 am – WEXFORD: In light of the deteriorating weather conditions, the school will close at lunchtime today and will remain closed on Thursday 1st March. An announcement with regards to Friday 2nd March will be made in due course. Many thanks for your understanding.
10:48 am – TIPPERARY: A crash on the M8 motorway, southbound at junction five near Twomileborris in mid-Tipperary, caused delays during the morning and other roads were reported to be dangerous.
There were reports of icy conditions on roads between Cashel and Nenagh, and intermittent snow showers made visibility difficult in many areas.
Schools closed in South Tipperary included the presentation secondary school in Ballingarry which will remain shut for the rest of the week; Glengoole national school; St Mary’s national school in Killenaule and Scoil Ruain in Killenaule; Moyglass national school; CBS secondary school in Carrick-on-Suir.
10:44 am – DUBLIN COACH: All N7 Services have been suspended until further notice.
Dear N7 Customers
All N7 Services have been suspended until further notice.
There will be a service running from… https://t.co/eBAykHHjAD
10:38 am – DUBLIN AIRPORT: Flights into and out of Dublin Airport have been temporarily suspended for a second time to allow for the clearing of snow. Flights were temporarily suspended earlier today and resumed from 7.30am to 10.15am.
We have temporarily suspended flight operations to clear the main runway. We will have a further update at 10.45. #beastfromtheeast #stormemma #snow
10:30 am – Cork Airport is suspending operations until 12 noon to allow for further clearing of snow from the runway and taxiways. It is advising passengers to contact their airline for the latest information on the status of their flight.
10:19 am – CLONMEL: Tomorrow’s meeting at Clonmel has been cancelled due to an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions.
10:19 am – CLONMEL: Tomorrow's meeting at Clonmel has been cancelled due to an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions.
10:17 am – TIPPERARY: Independent TD Mattie McGrath has welcomed the decision to offer an extra week’s Fuel Allowance to all recipients for this coming week. Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty confirmed that 330,000 people will be given €45 instead of the standard payment of €22.50.
“I am satisfied that the government has seen fit to row back on its miserly approach to the doubling of the Fuel Allowance. Yesterday the Taoiseach said it would cost too much, but today, and only after sustained political pressure, have they decided to dig deep and find the resources necessary.
I hope it goes some way toward offering a modicum of peace of mind for the elderly and the vulnerable in particular.
What I want to see now is firm assurances regarding the granting of exceptional needs payments for all those who incur significant heating or fuel bills during this weather event.
The last thing pensioners or the sick need is the added stress of financial worries while trying to keep themselves warm.
Hopefully next time the government won’t be as slow out of the traps when it comes to offering guarantees of this kind,” concluded Deputy McGrath.
10:13 am – RSA: The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to take extreme care as many roads in parts of the country are treacherous and unpassable following heavy snowfalls overnight.
Met Éireann has issued a status RED warning for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, as heavy overnight snowfall has led to accumulations of snow between 5 and 10cm. Snow showers will continue to occur during today and again tonight with further accumulations. Total snowfall up to midday Thursday may reach 25cm.
A status ORANGE warning is in place for heavy snow showers today, tonight and during tomorrow for Wexford, Waterford and south Cork with snow accumulations up to 8cm. Both warning are in place until noon Thursday 1 March.
All road users should check national and local weather forecasts and traffic reports before making any journey and seriously consider postponing or cancelling their trip if the conditions in their area, along the route or destination are severe.
10:11 am – The ESB is warning of prolonged power outages as temperatures plummet to as low as -7C and there may also be thunder and lightning.
10:08 am – IFA: FARMERS RE-HOUSE LIVESTOCK AND PREPARE FOR DIFFICULT DAYS AHEAD AS WEATHER DETERIORATES. IFA President Joe Healy has described farming conditions since the first fall of snow yesterday as “difficult and challenging”, with some dairy farmers struggling to keep water supplies flowing in milking parlours.
In addition, livestock farmers calving and lambing at this time are having to draw in fresh water supplies from other sources.
10:05 am – M9: Regional motorists are advised to drive with extra caution as driving conditions are severely affected. Stopping distances are up to 10x longer in snow or ice. There are reports of dangerous conditions on parts of the M9.
10:03 am – Shannon Airport was fully operational throughout last night and remains fully operational. Shannon received seven flight diversions between 04.20 am and 0.700 a.m. this morning. The following flights bound for Dublin Airport diverted to Shannon Airport due to the temporary closure of Dublin Airport:
· EI 100 from Newark
· EI 104 from JFK
· EI 130 from Hartford Connecticut
· EI 136 from Boston
· ET 504 from Addis Ababa
· ET 500 from Addis Ababa
· TNT Cargo from Liege
09:27 am – DUBLIN AIRPORT: continuing snow clearing operations. Check with your airline for updates
09:27 am – DUBLIN AIRPORT: continuing snow clearing operations. Check with your airline for updates
09:23 am – CARLOW Gardaí advise motorists to avoid the N81 (The Square) in Tullow, where several vehicles have got stuck on the hill.
09:23 am – CARLOW Gardaí advise motorists to avoid the N81 (The Square) in Tullow, where several vehicles have got stuck on the hill.
09:21 am – Trinity College Dublin has said it is remaining open and staff and students may come into the college as usual if it is safe for them to do so. It said a decision will be taken by 5pm this evening on whether to close the campus on Thursday in light of predictions for further snow falls in the days ahead.
09:19 am – Delays of 20-40 mins approx to DART & Commuter services due to weather impact on points etc. Elsewhere Cobh to Cork still suspended, Docklands diverted to Connolly, but all other routes operating.
09:06 am – WEATHER: Status orange weather warning in place for all South East counties
08:54 am – Nypro in Waterford is OPEN, contrary to previous reports
08:46 am – TRANSPORT: Wexford Bus operating as normal ATM, but minor delays around Dublin area
08:46 am – TRANSPORT: Wexford Bus operating as normal ATM, but minor delays around Dublin area
08:46 am – TRANSPORT: JJ KAVANAGH – Dublin-Clonmel/Dublin-Wat as normal – No service to or from Maynooth.
08:32 am – WWETB WATERFORD AND WEXFORD training centres are closed today
08:30 am – Majority of Primary and Seconday schools in Waterford and Wexford CLOSED for today.
08:28 am – Owning NS in Piltown Parish Co. Kilkenny is closed today.
08:27 am – St.Augustan’s The Friary in Dungarvan is CLOSED for today – asked to keep an eye on their Twitter re tomorrow
08:15 am – Waterford Institute of Technology CLOSED today
08:14 am – IT Carlow CLOSED for today
08:14 am – IT Carlow CLOSED for today

Wed 28th Feb, all exams & classes planned for the Carlow & Wexford Campuses today are postponed. An opportunity to resit exams will be provided on a date to be confirmed. The Institute campuses @itcarlow & Wexford will remain open. The Institute's Wicklow Campus is closed today.
07:58 am – #KILDARE M9 blocked northbound at J3 Athy.
#KILDARE M9 blocked northbound at J3 Athy.
