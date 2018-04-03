A cousin of a young man who was paralysed during Storm Emma says there is hope that he will regain the use of his arms.

19-year-old Jack O’Driscoll from Mayfield in Cork suffered the serious injuries after jumping in snow while out with his friends.

A fundraising appeal is underway to raise money for his treatment.

His cousin Daniel Dilworth says he has been in the spinal unit at the Mater hospital in Dublin since the accident.

“There is hope that Jack may regain some use of his arms and possibly his wrists. That’s what’s initially being discussed with the family.

“From talking with some people with similar injuries, some of them have gained upper body movement but unfortunately they’ve been in wheelchairs from their injuries.”

