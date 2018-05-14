The family of a Mayo man, who died when swimming in the Canadian Rockies, is preparing to bring his remains home.

David Gavin, 25, originally from Castlebar, disappeared while swimming with friends in British Columbia, on June 30.

The GAA player with local team Breaffy, jumped into the water from a bridge in the Beaver Creek area about 260 kilometres west of Calgary.

He was on his way with his teammates to play for the Vancouver Irish Sporting and Social GAA Club (ISSC) in the Western Canadian Championship, which were due to take place in Calgary, Alberta on the day he went missing.

He had recently moved to Canada with his girlfriend Ciara, and was a hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver.

Following an extensive search and rescue operation which lasted two weeks the Royal Canadian Mounted Police suspended their efforts to find him.

However, a private search continued due to a fundraising effort by friends and family.

The crowdfunding page, groundme.com, has so far raised C$305,000 (€198,8600). Mayo GAA also promised to donate substantial funds to the search.

His body was recovered by Calgary-based search and rescue crews two weeks ago.

David’s parents Michael and Angela, sister Aoife and partner Ciara O’Malley posted a message to the fundraising campaign page confirming his body had been found.

“It is with great relief that we can inform you that David Gavin’s body was found. Arrangements are currently being made to bring David home to Ireland.”

“This would not have been possible without all of your kindness and generosity. Through your donations we were able to get resources and services that made the search for David successful.

“Thank you all again for this opportunity to bring David home, we will be eternally grateful.”

Meanwhile, a body has been found in the search for a missing Kerry man.

Matt Hodd, the founder of a local poetry event, was reported missing in Killarney on Friday.

Mr Hodd, whose late father Toby Hodd was a respected botanist as well as zoologist, is well known in literary circles.

His body was discovered on Saturday in the Whitebridge area. Foul play is not involved and the family have been informed.

