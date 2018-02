Farm death in South Tipperary

01 February 2018

A man has died following a farm accident in South Tipperary.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Castlegrace, near Clogheen at approx 1.30 this afternoon.

It’s understood a man in his 60’s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

His death represents the second fatal farm accident in the county of 2018.

