The President of the Irish Farmers Association says dairy farms are facing a crisis due to the current weather conditions.

A rising number of farmers throughout the country are at risk of large financial losses as their milk cannot be collected due to snow and ice on roads.

Consumers could be impacted as farmers may be forced to dispose of stored milk if it is not collected urgently.

The IFA are urging local authorities to co-ordinate their actions with co-ops to prioritise the clearing of roads leading to dairy farms.

