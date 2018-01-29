Petrol and diesel costs remaining largely unchanged in Ireland this month, despite significant hikes in crude oil costs.

An AA Fuel Prices survey shows a litre of petrol costs on average 138.2c across Ireland, which is down slightly on December – while diesel owners are paying an average of 127.3c per litre.

The AA’s Barry Aldworth said it is good that prices have not become more expensive but, unfortunately for motorists, they have remained stubbornly high.

“It’s a degree of good news, but all we can say is that the situation hasn’t gotten any worse,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we ended 2017 with petrol prices at the highest level, and diesel as well actually, that we’ve seen in about two years.”

– Digital desk

