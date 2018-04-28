Fiat Punto seized in Waterford after being stopped with no insurance, tax, NCT and 2 unsecured children in rear seats

28 April 2018

Gardai in Waterford city have seized a red Fiat Punto after stopping it in the city.

The vehicle was found to have no insurance, tax or NCT and the windscreen was in a bad condition.

Two children were unsecured in the back seats of the vehicle.

The vehicle has been seized and a court prosecution is to follow.

Car stopped by Waterford Roads Policing. Driver uninsured, no tax/nct, windscreen badly damaged, 2 unsecured children in rear seats. Vehicle seized. Court prosecution to follow. pic.twitter.com/CKwn3HGkw2 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2018

