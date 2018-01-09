The economy is not in danger of overheating this year, according to the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Concerns have been raised about creating another property bubble as developers begin to ramp up construction.

The Department of Finance also says seven out of 10 jobs lost during the recession have now been recovered.

However, Mr Donohoe says he is not worried the economy is overheating.

He said: “I do not see overheating within the economy now, we do not believe it is developing for this year.

“We’ve acknowledged on a number of occasions that it could be a risk for the future, and if we were to get to that point, of course the Government would need to make decisions in the future with regard to how we would deal with that.”

Spread the love













Don't Miss