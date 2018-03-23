Fine Gael has been accused of holding back the country when it comes to environmental issues.

The claim comes from the leader of the Greens Eamon Ryan, ahead of the party’s annual conference in Dun Laoghaire later today.

The party says it is aiming to increase its Dáil seats to 6 at the next election.

Eamon Ryan says the Greens offer a different vision to Fine Gael.

He said: “They are not bringing us somewhere new, what is their vision of where the future is?

“I think under Leo Varadkar Fine Gael are pretty much a status quo party, they are gone back to the same economic model that was there in the 90s or the 80s.

“I think what we need is something different now, we need a different economy, one that doesn’t go back to the boom and bust model – one that does meet the environmental challenges of our time.”

– Digital Desk

