Fire Brigade urging people to watch out for pub scam

Fire Brigade urging people to watch out for pub scam14 April 2018
Dublin Fire Brigade are warning people to watch out for a scam in pubs across the capital.
They have taken to social media to warn of individuals collecting donations for a charity boxing match with firefighters in aid of Pieta House.
The fire service has confirmed that this is a scam and that they never collect money in pubs.
We're aware of individual(s) collecting "donations" in bars for a charity boxing match with firefighters from DFB in aid of @PietaHouse
THIS IS A SCAM
If approached let bar staff know, they'll contact Gardaí
We never collect in pubs pic.twitter.com/OZ0T9ElRDa
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 13, 2018
– Digital Desk