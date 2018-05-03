A fire near Johnstown in Co Kildare is affecting motorists travelling on the N7 this morning.

Black billowing smoke can be seen coming from a premises which sell golf carts just off the J8 Johnstown exit.

There are delays in both directions and AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take caution.

Emergency services en route to serious looking fire between Johnstown and Naas @KildareCoCo – I hope smoke isn't blocking visibility on N7 @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/lnQyNzWczM — Joe O'Carroll (@JoeOCarroll) May 3, 2018

There was also a crash on the N7 today at Junction 4 Rathcoole and gardaí are on the scene.

