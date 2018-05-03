A fire near Johnstown in Co Kildare is affecting motorists travelling on the N7 this morning.
Black billowing smoke can be seen coming from a premises which sell golf carts just off the J8 Johnstown exit.
#KILDARE Fire off N7 near Johnstown. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 3, 2018
There are delays in both directions and AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take caution.
Emergency services en route to serious looking fire between Johnstown and Naas @KildareCoCo – I hope smoke isn't blocking visibility on N7 @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/lnQyNzWczM
— Joe O'Carroll (@JoeOCarroll) May 3, 2018
There was also a crash on the N7 today at Junction 4 Rathcoole and gardaí are on the scene.
– Digital Desk