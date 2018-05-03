A fire near Johnstown in Co Kildare is affecting motorists travelling on the N7 this morning.

Black billowing smoke can be seen coming from a premises which sell golf carts just off the J8 Johnstown exit.

Photo: @Softwash_Ire Twitter account.

There are delays in both directions and AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take caution.

 

 

There was also a crash on the N7 today at Junction 4 Rathcoole and gardaí are on the scene.

