by Eoin English

A fire has forced TV chef Rachel Allen to close her Cork city restaurant for a few days.

The alarm was raised around 2pm today.

Three unit of Cork City Fire Brigade, including a hydraulic platform, rushed to the Washington St restaurant.

UPDATE: Fire at Rachel’s restaurant #Cork has been confined to extractor ducting. No internal damage. Members of @CorkCityFire standing down shortly pic.twitter.com/Q6SosFlZ8H — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) January 6, 2018

The premises was evacuated as fire fighters arrived.

They traced the blaze to the ducting of the restaurant air extraction system which leads from the kitchen.

They managed to contain and extinguish the fire before it spread. There was no damage to the building itself.

All out now I think. Units packing up pic.twitter.com/iO03ISTSEH — Mouse Cork (@MouseCork) January 6, 2018

The scene was declared safe within an hour.

However, in a post on social media in the last hour, Rachel Allen, said the restaurant will have to close for a few days and apologised to diners who may have bookings.

It could be closed until Monday at the earliest.

“Due to a small fire in our kitchen, our restaurant will be closed for the next couple of days,” she said.

“I would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

We will be back open as soon as we can.”

An author and TV chef, Rachel Allen teaches at Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Her popular television series’ have been broadcast in more than 30 different countries.

As well as attracting viewers of two million on the BBC, her series is also the highest ever rated show on the Good Food Channel.

She has written 14 cookery books, selling over two million copies worldwide.

She opened her first restaurant on Washington St in March 2017.

Spread the love













Don't Miss