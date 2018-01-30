Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at an apartment block in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The blaze broke out in the underground car park of the building on Main Street.

#Tallaght fire update: gas & electricity has been isolated on the fireground on Main St. Residents still evacuated, the fire is under control. Thanks to @ESBNetworks @GasNetIrl for the assistance #Bancroft #Dublin pic.twitter.com/0Jt7dDAJ79 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 30, 2018

It was started by a gas leak and crews from ESB and Bord Gais attended the scene.

All residents were evacuated and a full search of the building was undertaken.

Apartments have been evacuated at the #Tallaght underground fire, we’ll keep residents updated. A number of vehicles were on fire, thanks to @GasNetIrl for the support on scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/QL70hfhjox — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 30, 2018



Road closures were also put in place.

The majority of residents can now access their apartments, but a small number will be rehoused. One unit of the Fire Brigade has remained at the scene.

Firefighting ops have scaled back at the #Tallaght underground fire, one fire engine will remain on scene. 3 vehicles & a gas distribution supply were involved in the fire #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/VVh7t349Gu — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 30, 2018



– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss