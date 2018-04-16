Units from the Carrick-On-Suir and Clonmel fire brigades are tackling a large fire this evening at The Mart in Carrick-On-Suir.

A number of appliances, including hydraulic platforms, are being used to fight the blaze.

The fire broke out a number of hours ago and the fire quickly spread to the roof of the building.

Units of Fire Service dealing with outbreak of fire at Carrick on Suir mart pic.twitter.com/pfAlJK52wI — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) April 16, 2018

Main photo: @TipperaryFire/Twitter

