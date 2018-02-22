Firefighters remove spanner from man’s genitals

22 February 2018

A man was freed by firefighters after getting his genitals trapped in a ring spanner.

A crew was called to assist staff in the accident and emergency unit at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, south Wales, at around 9am on Wednesday.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the steel tool.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning on social media following the incident.

They tweeted on Wednesday: “If you’re using tools, make sure you’re handling as the manufacturer recommends.

“Crews from Maindee and Malpas had to release a steel ring spanner from a man who took tightening nuts to a new level earlier…”

The post has since been removed.

