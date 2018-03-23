First ever transgender helpline for family members launched in Ireland today

23 March 2018

The country’s first ever helpline for family members of people who are transgender is being launched today.

The initiative from LGBT Ireland and the Transgender Equality Network will also be a resource to support people who do not identify as a particular gender.

The volunteer-led service will operate twice a month starting this Sunday between 6 pm and 9 pm.

TENI’s Catherine Cross has a son who is transitioning, says the helpline will be a useful tool.

She said: “We are hoping that parents and family members might be able to reach out and get support at the end of the phone line from somebody who understands the challenges this may be putting on a family dynamic.”

