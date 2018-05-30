First students for South East Technological University could start in September 2019

It’s hoped the first students could be entering the new Technological University for the South East by September 2019.

That’s according to Carlow TD Pat Deering, who attended the Public Accounts Committee meeting in relation to the progress of the merger of Waterford Institute of Technology and IT Carlow.

A major investment was announced for the merger last year.

Deputy Deering explains what he heard at the PAC committee meeting:

