Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties tomorrow morning.

The forecasters say that from midnight tonight winds will reach mean speeds of 55km/hr to 65km/hr in coastal areas of Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

They also said there will be gusts of up to 90km/hr up to around 9am on Friday morning.

Conditions will then die down over the weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday morning.

However, these will become widespread in the afternoon with a risk of hail and thunder.

– Digital Desk

