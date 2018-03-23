Five Educate Together primary schools get go-ahead to increase enrolment

Five Educate Together primary schools have secured permission to enrol more pupils after they were initially told to restrict enrolments.

The Department of Education had originally ordered that the schools in Tramore, New Ross, Trim, Tuam and Castlebar could take in only a ‘half stream’ of 13 junior infants a year.

This sparked outrage as the schools were established under the Government’s divestment scheme to provide families with a choice of schools not run by the Church.

Educate Together agreed a resolution with the department last week and the department set out the arrangements for each school to develop into eight-classroom, full stream schools in a letter to them today.

From September, the schools in Tramore and New Ross will be allowed to increase enrolments, subject to availability of accommodation.

The schools in Castlebar and Tuam will also be able to increase its intake as existing buildings are freed up arising from the rationalisation of schools in the two areas, while the school in Trim will be allowed to grow depending on what is feasible on the permanent school site, from a planning and technical point of view.

Educate Together CEO Paul Rowe said: “Educate Together is very pleased that the Department has responded positively to the case it has made in support of these five schools.

“The Department’s apparently discriminatory policy towards these schools has caused great distress to prospective parents and the staff of Tramore ETNS, New Ross ETNS, Trim ETNS, Tuam ETNS and Castlebar ETNS and considerable public reaction.”

– Digital Desk and Independent

