Flooding reported around the country

21 January 2018

Flooding has been reported in a number of locations around the country.

Kilkenny County Council is warning that Thomastown and Inistioge are likely to flood later this evening from 8pm onwards.

The local authority has been monitoring water levels throughout the day.

Flood Alert: Thomastown and Inistioge Sun 21 Jan https://t.co/c316Khvzms — Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) January 21, 2018

The N77 Kilkenny/Portaoise Rd remains closed between Henebry’s Cross and Ballyragget due to flooding. In Kilkenny City, Circular Rd and Bleach Rd are also closed.

The AA said that some roads in Dublin have been affected, with the Malahide/Donaghmede Rd (R124) closed between Malahide and the Chapel Road junction.

Counties Sligo, Longford, Limerick and Donegal have all seen roads flooded.

#LIMERICK The Rosbrien Rd is closed near Old Crescent RFC in Dooradoyle due to flooding. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 21, 2018

The AA’s Chris Jones says there are a number of road closures in Tipperary and Kilkenny also.

“There is a lot of flooding, actually, in many parts of the country, following the heavy rain that we’ve had,” he said.

“In Tipperary, the Limerick route outside Newport – that’s going to remain closed just outside the town until Monday morning,

“The Ballina to Birdhill road is also closed after the Shannon burst its banks.

“There’s a closure too in Kilkenny, on the N77 Portlaoise Road, between Henebry’s Cross and Ballyragget, while in Kilkenny City, Circular Road is closed.”

#LAOIS Emergency services are dealing with flooding on the N80 Carlow/Portlaoise Rd at Stradbally Cross. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 21, 2018

In Donegal, flooding has been reported on several routes, including on the N15 Ballybofey/Lifford Rd between Ballybofey and Castlefinn, on the N13 Ballybofey/Letterkenny Rd at the Raphoe turnoff and on the Convoy/Raphoe Rd (R236).

