Foetal monitors in Irish hospitals are safe, says Health Minister

Health Minister Simon Harris has today moved to reassure pregnant women that foetal monitors being used in Irish hospitals are safe.

It follows concerns about an alert issued in 2009 over the use of a Phillips-manufactured monitor, used in 11 hospitals here.

The HSE said that it is reviewing whether all staff have been following new guidelines from the company about how to operate the equipment.

Minister Harris said that he has received assurances from the HSE.

“I’m informed by the HSE that they’ve put in place a number of measures to make sure that that guidance was followed, including mandatory training for staff,” he said.

“I’m assured that further guidance was issued in 2014, to make sure that all appropriate steps were being taken in relation to the use of these monitors.”

