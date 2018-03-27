A number of drivers have been criticised online for using their mobile phone while behind the wheel.

An Instagram account has been sharing videos and photos taken by Irish bloggers and influencers which show them using their phones to record video and take pictures while they are driving.

A number of people highlighted by the account have since apologised for their behaviour.

The ‘Bloggers Unveiled’ Instagram account, which has more than 40,000 followers, has been urging the public to report such posts to the gardaí.

“I first noticed the trend the day of Storm Ophelia as [one person] drove around in his 4×4 after two people had lost their lives on the roads that day. He was snapping about how everywhere was shut and how the weather wasn’t bad.

“I called the incident into traffic watch and was contacted a few days later by the gardaí.

“The garda advised that without solid proof or a statement there was nothing really they could do. From then on I recorded and saved each snap I saw.

“I thought it was very ironic given the RSA had a campaign using influencers to promote road safety but it began to be very clear that road safety was not a high priority for a lot of these influencers.”

Followers of the page have been shocked by some of the behaviour shown.

“The followers seem aghast with the behaviour and the fact these are the people we’re meeting on the roads.”

The gardaí are also encouraging the public to contact them if they witness someone using a mobile phone while driving.

“The legislation is quite clear in the use of mobile phones when driving,” a garda spokesperson said.

“If a member of the public witnesses any act of criminality / breaches of the road traffic act we would encourage them to report the fact to the gardaí.”

The Road Safety Authority said social media influencers have a responsibility to “demonstrate the correct behaviour” while driving.

“Our message is simple. Don’t use a mobile phone – for any reason when you are behind the wheel of a car,” a spokesperson said.

“This applies to situations while driving or when stopped in traffic.

“Social media influencers have an added responsibility, as people in positions to influence the behaviour of others, to set a good example and demonstrate the correct behaviour.”

The only time a driver is permitted to use their phone is if they are contacting the emergency services.

Currently there is a maximum €2,000 fine for the use of a mobile phone while driving and well as up to five penalty points.

