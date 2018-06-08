Food Safety Authority serves closures to food businesses in Wexford, Carlow and Tipperary

08 June 2018

The Food Safety Authority has served 11 closures orders and 1 prohibition order on food businesses in the month of May 2018.

In Wexford, Sweetness Luxury Homemade Desserts in Ardcavan was ordered to close after 9 dead mice were found on the premises.

Mice droppings were also discovered in baking trays at the premise.

Rock Kebab and Pizza restaurant in Cashel, Co. Tipperary was served a notice under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

Meanwhile in Carlow, D&G’s Takeaway in Potato Market was ordered to close its doors after a cockroach infestation.

Other premises in the country that were served notices include Golden Beach Supermarket on Parnell Street in Dublin, which was shut due to rat droppings and urine.

In Dublin, the Addison Lodge in Glasnevin in Dublin was closed due to the presence of live and dead insects and the Blackchurch Inn in Rathcoole was served a notice due to various breaches.

In Cork, the butcher counter of Zaiqa Foods of South Ring West Business Park, Tramore Road was shut due to mice droppings and Derrynaflan Foods in Midleton was also ordered to close.

Check out the full list of closures from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland below:

Share it:













Don't Miss