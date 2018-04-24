A former sports coach in Waterford has been sent to the circuit court for trial on 99 charges relating to the alleged sexual and indecent assault of three boys.

Sixty-seven year-old Bill Kenneally formerly of Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, is charged with committing the offences in Waterford over 20 years ago.

The three complainants are now aged in their 40s.

A book of evidence was served on Kenneally, a former basketball coach, last month, and he appeared in Waterford district court today in relation to the charges.

Solicitor Matthew Byrne said he had been instructed to take on the case, from Patrick Newell who had been representing the accused.

Mr Byrne asked Judge David Staunton if the legal aid originally granted to Bill Kenneally could be transferred to him and said that he had spoken to Mr Newell in relation to this and there was no objection.

Judge Staunton agreed to transfer the legal aid, and also allowed for a senior counsel and junior counsel to be appointed to the accused, after Mr Byrne said the charges were “serious matters”.

The judge sent Bill Kenneally forward for trial, on 99 charges contained in the book of evidence, to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

He advised the accused that if he intends to rely on alibi evidence in his trial, he has 14 days to inform the prosecution about this.

Bill Kenneally was remanded on continuing bail in relation to the charges, on his own bond of €500, and signed the bail bond before leaving the court.

Share it:













Don't Miss