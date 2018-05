Four arrested after armed robbery in Waterford

03 May 2018

Four people are being held in Garda custody in Waterford City after an armed robbery this morning.

The Post Office in the Cleaboy was held up by three men at around 11.20am.

Three men entered the post office, one was armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

They were given a sum of money and left the scene in a red Renault Leguna.

That car was found on fire in Carriganore.

Gardai are appealing to witnesses to contact them on 051 305300

