Four in hospital after reported blast and blaze in Leicester

25 February 2018

Update 9.30pm: Four people have been taken to hospital after a reported explosion in Leicester in England.

Earlier:

A “major incident” has been declared by police after reports of an explosion in Leicester, England.

At around 7.03pm Leicestershire Fire and Rescue received calls from the public who said they had heard a blast on Hinckley Road.

A spokeswoman said six fire engines had been requested and that the incident is currently being treated as a search and rescue operation.

Leicestershire Police tweeted: “There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester.

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed. Please avoid the area.”

Pictures and video on social media show what appears to be a shop on the street engulfed in flames visible from a distance.

The building appears to have been next to a shop called TJ’s Takeaway.

This is the scene in Hinckley Road in #Leicester where @leicspolice have declared a major incident. Locals report hearing a loud explosion. Emergency services are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Td3i06ZkFU — Gem News (@wearegemnews) February 25, 2018

The fire and rescue service spokeswoman said: “This is a search and rescue at the moment. It is unknown if people are injured or trapped.”

She added that the affected property was a two floor building with a loft conversion that had suffered a “pancake collapse”.

SONDAKİKA:İngiltere’nin Leicester kentinde şiddetli patlama 1 binanada patlama sonucu 2 bina tamamen yıkıldı. pic.twitter.com/PqSQhy8MkE — Musitem Haber (@musitem) February 25, 2018

