Four men to be charged following Cleaboy Post Office robbery in Waterford

06 May 2018

Four men are to be charged with robbery following the incident at the Cleaboy Post Office in Waterford during the week.

Directions have been received to charge all four men in custody with the offence of robbery, Contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001.

All four persons will appear at a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening.

The incident occured on the 3rd May when masked men entered the post office, threatened staff adn demanded money.

One of the suspects was armed with a sawn off shot gun.

Gardai say in follow up searches a substantial amount of cash was recovered.

