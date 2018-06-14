Four people have been killed on our roads in the past 24 hours.

Two people have died in separate collisions this morning in Mayo and Cork.

A woman in his mid-60s was killed in a two-car crash on the N5 outside Castlebar at around 8:30am.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid 30s suffered minor injuries.

While in Cork, a man in his 70s died after the car he was a passenger in hit a gate post on the Ballyhooley Road.

The driver, a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday a husband and wife from the UK died in a crash with a truck near Dromkeen in Co. Limerick.

The two-vehicle crash, involved a UK registered silver coloured car and a domestic oil delivery truck.

